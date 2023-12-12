The Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Lindholm against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:47 on the ice per game.

In six of 28 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Lindholm has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 17 Points 3 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

