Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Considering a bet on Bouchard in the Oilers-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Evan Bouchard vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Bouchard has averaged 22:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Bouchard has scored a goal in seven of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 20 of 25 games this year, Bouchard has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Bouchard has an assist in 15 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-28).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 28 Points 3 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

