When the San Jose Sharks play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in eight of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.