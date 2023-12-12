Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
When the San Jose Sharks play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zetterlund stats and insights
- Zetterlund has scored in eight of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 7-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.