The San Jose Sharks, Fabian Zetterlund among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Thinking about a wager on Zetterlund in the Sharks-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is -7.

Zetterlund has a goal in eight games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in nine games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Zetterlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 28 games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Zetterlund goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 28 Games 4 12 Points 2 8 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

