Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fond du Lac County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Mary's Springs High School at Central Wisconsin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waupun, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.