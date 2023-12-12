For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Garnet Hathaway a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

Hathaway has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 3:52 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

