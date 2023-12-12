Tuesday's contest between the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) and the Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Capital One Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Georgetown to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 12.

According to our computer prediction, Coppin State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 21.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 139.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Georgetown -21.5

Georgetown -21.5 Point Total: 139.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 78, Coppin State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Coppin State

Pick ATS: Coppin State (+21.5)



Coppin State (+21.5) Pick OU: Under (139.5)



Georgetown has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Coppin State, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 5-3-0 and the Eagles are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 132.9 points per game combined, 6.6 less than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and are allowing 73.7 per contest to rank 246th in college basketball.

Georgetown records 37.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Georgetown makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (6.1). It is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (65th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.9%.

The Hoyas rank 130th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 249th in college basketball, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball play), 2.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (277th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles' -187 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.1 points per game (361st in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (214th in college basketball).

Coppin State ranks 359th in the country at 28.7 rebounds per game. That's 11.7 fewer than the 40.4 its opponents average.

Coppin State hits 4.0 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.3 (355th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Coppin State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 13.7 per game (313th in college basketball) and force 14.5 (57th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.