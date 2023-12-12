The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will meet the Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Georgetown (-21.5)

Georgetown (-21.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Jayden Epps: 18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Dontrez Styles: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Supreme Cook: 11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jay Heath: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Greg Spurlock: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Aa'Reyon Jones: 3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 125th 77.8 Points Scored 55.1 361st 246th 73.7 Points Allowed 72.1 214th 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 28.7 359th 48th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 297th 59th 9 3pt Made 4.3 355th 130th 14.3 Assists 7.6 362nd 290th 13.4 Turnovers 13.7 313th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.