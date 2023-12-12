Georgetown vs. Coppin State December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will meet the Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Georgetown (-21.5)
- Total: 139.5
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jayden Epps: 18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dontrez Styles: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jay Heath: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|125th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|55.1
|361st
|246th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|214th
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|28.7
|359th
|48th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|297th
|59th
|9
|3pt Made
|4.3
|355th
|130th
|14.3
|Assists
|7.6
|362nd
|290th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.7
|313th
