The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will meet the Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Jayden Epps: 18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dontrez Styles: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Justin Winston: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Greg Spurlock: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Camaren Sparrrow: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aa'Reyon Jones: 3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
125th 77.8 Points Scored 55.1 361st
246th 73.7 Points Allowed 72.1 214th
133rd 37.8 Rebounds 28.7 359th
48th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 297th
59th 9 3pt Made 4.3 355th
130th 14.3 Assists 7.6 362nd
290th 13.4 Turnovers 13.7 313th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.