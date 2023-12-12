Tuesday's contest features the UIC Flames (6-3) and the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) squaring off at Credit Union 1 Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-58 win for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

According to our computer prediction, UIC is projected to cover the spread (12.5) versus Green Bay. The two teams are projected to put up the same number of points as the 130.5 over/under.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena

Credit Union 1 Arena Line: UIC -12.5

UIC -12.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): UIC -1000, Green Bay +625

Green Bay vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 72, Green Bay 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. UIC

Pick ATS: UIC (-12.5)



UIC (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



UIC is 6-1-0 against the spread, while Green Bay's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Flames are 2-5-0 and the Phoenix are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 135.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are being outscored by 3.2 points per game, with a -32 scoring differential overall. They put up 63 points per game (349th in college basketball), and give up 66.2 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Green Bay wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It records 34.2 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

Green Bay hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Green Bay has committed 4.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12 (193rd in college basketball) while forcing 7.7 (362nd in college basketball).

