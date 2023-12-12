How to Watch Green Bay vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) take on the UIC Flames (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- Green Bay has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 318th.
- The Phoenix's 63.0 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.1 points, Green Bay is 3-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- At home Green Bay is putting up 66.3 points per game, 6.9 more than it is averaging away (59.4).
- The Phoenix allow 58.3 points per game at home, and 71.0 away.
- At home, Green Bay makes 7.8 trifectas per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.7%) than away (27.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 68-59
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|-
|Resch Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.