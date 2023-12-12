The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) take on the UIC Flames (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

Green Bay has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 318th.

The Phoenix's 63.0 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Green Bay is 3-3.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home Green Bay is putting up 66.3 points per game, 6.9 more than it is averaging away (59.4).

The Phoenix allow 58.3 points per game at home, and 71.0 away.

At home, Green Bay makes 7.8 trifectas per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.7%) than away (27.7%).

