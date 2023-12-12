The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) take on the UIC Flames (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • Green Bay has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 318th.
  • The Phoenix's 63.0 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.1 points, Green Bay is 3-3.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Green Bay is putting up 66.3 points per game, 6.9 more than it is averaging away (59.4).
  • The Phoenix allow 58.3 points per game at home, and 71.0 away.
  • At home, Green Bay makes 7.8 trifectas per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.7%) than away (27.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Milwaukee W 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois L 68-59 Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/21/2023 MSOE - Resch Center

