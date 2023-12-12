The UIC Flames (6-3) take on the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UIC vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-12.5) 130.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-12.5) 130.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. UIC Betting Trends

Green Bay has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Phoenix have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

UIC has put together a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Flames games have hit the over twice this season.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+6000), ranks much higher (27th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (260th).

Green Bay has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

