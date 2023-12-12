The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) play the UIC Flames (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Preston Ruedinger: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 12.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Filip: 8.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Green Bay vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
243rd 72.2 Points Scored 63 349th
12th 61.1 Points Allowed 66.2 72nd
144th 37.6 Rebounds 34.2 279th
279th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 319th
110th 8.3 3pt Made 7.5 175th
151st 14.1 Assists 11.8 283rd
290th 13.4 Turnovers 12 193rd

