Green Bay vs. UIC December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) play the UIC Flames (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UIC (-12.5)
- Total: 130.5
- TV: ESPN+
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Preston Ruedinger: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 12.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Filip: 8.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Steven Clay: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Green Bay vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|243rd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|63
|349th
|12th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|72nd
|144th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|34.2
|279th
|279th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|319th
|110th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|175th
|151st
|14.1
|Assists
|11.8
|283rd
|290th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12
|193rd
