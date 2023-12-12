The UIC Flames (6-3) play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Green Bay vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -12.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Green Bay's matchups this season have a 129.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Green Bay is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

The Phoenix have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Green Bay has a 13.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Green Bay vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 4 57.1% 72.2 135.2 61.1 127.3 140.6 Green Bay 3 33.3% 63 135.2 66.2 127.3 132.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up only 1.9 more points per game (63) than the Flames allow (61.1).

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Green Bay vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 6-1-0 0-0 2-5-0 Green Bay 5-4-0 0-1 3-6-0

Green Bay vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Green Bay 7-8 Home Record 2-10 3-11 Away Record 1-17 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.