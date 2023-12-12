For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Solovyov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Solovyov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Solovyov stats and insights

  • Solovyov is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Solovyov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.