Will Ilya Solovyov Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Solovyov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Ilya Solovyov score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Solovyov stats and insights
- Solovyov is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Solovyov has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
