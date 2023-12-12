John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +4.

Tavares has a goal in eight games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tavares has a point in 17 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Tavares has an assist in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Tavares hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 25 Points 1 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

