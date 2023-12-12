Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Calgary Flames face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Huberdeau interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -13.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Huberdeau has an assist in nine of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+28) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 15 Points 5 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

