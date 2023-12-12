High school basketball is happening today in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Martin Luther High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Living Word Lutheran High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School