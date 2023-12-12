Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST
High school basketball is happening today in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin Luther High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Living Word Lutheran High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
