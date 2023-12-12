Two streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, who have won three straight. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 233.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points in eight of 23 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 11-12-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 12, or 80%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 10-1, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 16 of 22 games this season.
  • Dallas has a 236.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, three more points than this game's point total.
  • Dallas is 12-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mavericks have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.
  • Dallas has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 8 34.8% 113.1 233 112 228.5 228.5
Mavericks 16 72.7% 119.9 233 116.5 228.5 233.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-6-0).
  • The 113.1 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (116.5).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total six times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).
  • The Mavericks average 7.9 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112).
  • Dallas is 11-7 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Lakers and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 11-12 7-6 9-14
Mavericks 12-10 0-3 16-6

Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Lakers Mavericks
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 119.9
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
7-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 11-7
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-5
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.5
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
10-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2
13-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2

