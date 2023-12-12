Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Langlade County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.