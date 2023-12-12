Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lincoln County, Wisconsin today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tomahawk, WI

Tomahawk, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Union High School at Merrill High School