Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lincoln County, Wisconsin today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Union High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Merrill, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
