Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
Can we expect MacKenzie Entwistle lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Entwistle stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Entwistle has no points on the power play.
- Entwistle's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.0 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
