MacKenzie Weegar will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Weegar's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar's plus-minus this season, in 22:07 per game on the ice, is +1.

Weegar has a goal in six games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 28 games this season, Weegar has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In nine of 28 games this year, Weegar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Weegar hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Weegar has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Weegar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 16 Points 6 6 Goals 2 10 Assists 4

