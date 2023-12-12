Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crivitz High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
