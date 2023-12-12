For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mario Ferraro a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

