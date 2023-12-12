For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

