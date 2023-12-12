Will Max Domi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Max Domi find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Max Domi score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Domi stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Domi scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Domi has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Domi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|12:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.