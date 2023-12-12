The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Backlund's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:32 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:16 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

