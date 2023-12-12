Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Backlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mikael Backlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In five of 28 games this year, Backlund has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Backlund has a point in 13 of 28 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 28 games played.

The implied probability that Backlund goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 14 Points 4 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

