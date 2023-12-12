Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
Should you bet on Mikael Granlund to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Granlund stats and insights
- Granlund has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Granlund has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Granlund averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:51
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|20:32
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|23:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.