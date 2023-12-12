Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin Luther High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominican High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cudahy High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastbrook Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
