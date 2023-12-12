When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mitchell Marner find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

Marner averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:20 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 20:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

