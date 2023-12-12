Mitchell Marner will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers face off on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Mitchell Marner vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:22 per game on the ice, is 0.

In seven of 25 games this year, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 25 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in 11 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Marner hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 26 Points 1 9 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

