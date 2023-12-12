For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Morgan Frost a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost has scored in two of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Frost's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

