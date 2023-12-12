Morgan Rielly will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers play at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Rielly in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 25:05 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in four games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rielly has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 19 Points 0 4 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

