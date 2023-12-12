The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kadri stats and insights

  • In seven of 28 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted six shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Kadri has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.