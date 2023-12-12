The Calgary Flames, with Nazem Kadri, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

Kadri has a goal in seven of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 28 games this season, Kadri has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kadri has an assist in 11 of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kadri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Kadri Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 20 Points 4 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.