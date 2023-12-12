The Chicago Blackhawks, including Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Foligno's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Foligno vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In three of 27 games this season, Foligno has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Foligno has a point in seven games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In six of 27 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Foligno goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foligno Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 1 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.