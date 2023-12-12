Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights face off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Hanifin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus this season, in 23:06 per game on the ice, is -3.

Hanifin has a goal in five games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Hanifin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has an assist in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hanifin goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+28) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

