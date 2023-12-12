The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) will aim to extend a seven-game home win streak when they play the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six straight on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The Blackhawks have a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 22 goals while giving up 30 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in three goals (9.7% conversion rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Oilers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-500)

Oilers (-500) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.4)

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 9-17-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.

Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 12 games, earning 17 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games and picked up 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 20 games, going 8-11-1 to register 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.41 31st 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.44 28th 3rd 33.6 Shots 27.6 30th 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 4th 27.59% Power Play % 10.23% 29th 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.01% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

