Blackhawks vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) will aim to extend a seven-game home win streak when they play the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six straight on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
The Blackhawks have a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 22 goals while giving up 30 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in three goals (9.7% conversion rate).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Oilers 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-500)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.4)
Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 9-17-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.
- Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.
- Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 12 games, earning 17 points from those contests.
- This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games and picked up 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 20 games, going 8-11-1 to register 17 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|31st
|23rd
|3.36
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|28th
|3rd
|33.6
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|5th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|4th
|27.59%
|Power Play %
|10.23%
|29th
|17th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.01%
|21st
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
