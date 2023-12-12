Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Racine County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Badger High School at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

The Prairie School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School