Rasmus Andersson will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Calgary Flames meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Andersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Andersson has averaged 20:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Andersson has a goal in four games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Andersson has registered a point in a game 14 times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Andersson has an assist in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 5 16 Points 3 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

