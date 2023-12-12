Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 12?
When the Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan McLeod find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McLeod stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
- McLeod averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.