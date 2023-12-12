For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:34 Away L 6-4

Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

