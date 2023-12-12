The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-28) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 24 Points 7 5 Goals 2 19 Assists 5

