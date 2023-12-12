Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 12?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- Poehling averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
