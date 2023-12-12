Tuesday's contest at Yanitelli Center has the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) matching up with the UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-67 victory, as our model heavily favors Saint Peter's.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Peter's projects to cover the 7-point spread in its matchup against UMBC. The over/under has been set at 145, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey Venue: Yanitelli Center

Yanitelli Center Line: Saint Peter's -7

Saint Peter's -7 Point Total: 145

145 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Peter's -332, UMBC +270

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 79, UMBC 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Peter's vs. UMBC

Pick ATS: Saint Peter's (-7)



Saint Peter's (-7) Pick OU: Over (145)



Saint Peter's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, and UMBC's is 5-6-0. The Peacocks have gone over the point total in three games, while Retrievers games have gone over nine times. The two teams average 141.2 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks average 61.3 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Saint Peter's averages rank 258th in the nation, and are 4.4 more than the 30.5 its opponents collect per contest.

Saint Peter's connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

The Peacocks rank 330th in college basketball by averaging 85.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 181st in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Peter's has committed 1.9 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (282nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (posting 79.9 points per game, 81st in college basketball, while giving up 83.7 per outing, 357th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.

UMBC comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.9.

UMBC knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 34.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

UMBC has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.9 per game (320th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (167th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.