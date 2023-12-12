The UMBC Retrievers (5-7) meet the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yanitelli Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Michael Houge: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Latrell Reid: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Corey Washington: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Zeigler: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 15.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Khydarius Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Marcus Banks: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Valentine: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 354th 62.1 Points Scored 74.3 115th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 171st 35 Rebounds 34.2 225th 15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 320th 5.9 3pt Made 8 104th 343rd 10.5 Assists 14.3 88th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.