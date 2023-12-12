Saint Peter's vs. UMBC December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (5-7) meet the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yanitelli Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Michael Houge: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Corey Washington: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 15.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Peter's Rank
|Saint Peter's AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|354th
|62.1
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|171st
|35
|Rebounds
|34.2
|225th
|15th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
