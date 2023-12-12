The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Scott Laughton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

  • Laughton has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Laughton's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

