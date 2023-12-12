Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 12?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Scott Laughton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- Laughton has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Laughton's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
