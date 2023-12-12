Can we count on Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

  • Couturier has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.0 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.