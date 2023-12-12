Sean Couturier will be among those in action Tuesday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Couturier in the Flyers-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Sean Couturier vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

Couturier has a goal in six of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

